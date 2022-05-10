Carbondale police looking for woman accused of hitting person, crashing into cars after fight broke out in crowd

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a woman they say hit a person and crashed into several vehicles after a fight broke out in a large crowd in a parking lot.

At around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, officers monitored a gathering of 250-300 people in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

Police say a fight broke out amongst several women in the center of the crowd. Soon after the fight broke out, they said the driver of a white SUV tried to leave the area and crashed into other vehicles. The driver hit one person in the process.

According to police, a large part of the crowd of people surrounded the car, blocking the driver’s escape. They said the crowd began hitting the car with items as the driver tried to get away.

They said several people in the crowd opened the driver’s door and tried to pull the female driver out of the car.

Officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

The crowd moved away from the vehicle and the driver left the scene heading east on East Walnut Street.

According to police, officers followed the vehicle and found it crashed on Illinois Route 13 near Pin Oak Drive.

The suspect ran from the vehicle and was not found. She was described as a woman in her early 20s.

Police say the person hit by the car appeared to have a minor injury, but he refused to cooperate with officers and declined medical treatment.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the incident.

They said some vehicles were damaged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County tip line at 618-687-COPS.

