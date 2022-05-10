Bring On The Heat!

Heartland Votes
Humid weather stays this entire week...
A warm and beautiful spring day in Humbolt, Tenn.
A warm and beautiful spring day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A muggy and warm Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Southerly winds will be stronger during the early morning hours with southerly gusts between 20-25mph. Winds will weaken through the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with potential record-breaking high temperatures today in the upper 80s to low 90s. Due to the added humidity near the surface, it will feel like the low to mid 90s today.

Calm weather tonight with a very small chance of isolated precipitation into early Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70.

Wednesday will be the warmest and most uncomfortable day of the week. Dry and sunny skies continue with low 90s for highs and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s! This will be another day for record breaking highs.

The heat will start to decrease slowly over the weekend with added clouds and a front bringing scattered rain and storms. Near average temperatures return by next week.

-Lisa

