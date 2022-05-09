Heartland Votes
Window and door company increasing operations at new location in Paducah

ViWinTech is expanding to 2301 Irvin Cobb Dr in Paducah.
ViWinTech is expanding to 2301 Irvin Cobb Dr in Paducah.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A vinyl window and door solutions company will be increasing its operations through a partnership with the city of Paducah.

ViWinTech is expanding to a new location.

The plan is to demolish the former Residential Care Center located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive and build a new facility.

Paducah Mayor George Bray said, “The Board of Commissioners and I are committed to the growth and enhancement of Paducah’s Southside, but it takes partnerships and the dedication of private companies willing to establish roots in Paducah in order to make this growth mentality tangible. I am so proud to partner with ViWinTech in this endeavor.”

The company employs 330 employees at their facility at 2400 Irvin Cobb Drive.

ViWinTech President Evan Rittgers said, “I see so much potential in residential and commercial growth in the Southside. The acquisition of this property, which is across Irvin Cobb Drive from ViWinTech’s headquarters, expands ViWinTech’s footprint on the Southside, provides ample space for company expansion once the Residential Care Center building is removed, and creates an opportunity for partner businesses to relocate to this area. It’s a strategic business decision – a good business decision.”

The city and ViWinTech are working to finalize their economic development incentive agreement.

