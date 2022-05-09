Thebes, Ill. man charged with murder after another man found shot to death

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder after another man was found shot to death.

Auston May, 30, was charged on May 6 with first-degree murder.

According to Illinois State Police, they were asked by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department on May 5 to investigate a homicide in the 200 block of Poplar Street in Thebes.

They said Robert Hale, 43, of Thebes, was found dead along the road from an apparent gunshot wound.

May was arrested by ISP with the help of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department.

He is currently in custody at the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County on a $1 million bond warrant.

