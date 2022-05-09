Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Thebes, Ill. man charged with murder after another man found shot to death

Auston May, 30, was charged on May 6 with first-degree murder.
Auston May, 30, was charged on May 6 with first-degree murder.(Illinois State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder after another man was found shot to death.

Auston May, 30, was charged on May 6 with first-degree murder.

According to Illinois State Police, they were asked by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department on May 5 to investigate a homicide in the 200 block of Poplar Street in Thebes.

They said Robert Hale, 43, of Thebes, was found dead along the road from an apparent gunshot wound.

May was arrested by ISP with the help of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department.

He is currently in custody at the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County on a $1 million bond warrant.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A section of KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road was closed Monday, May 9 for sinkhole repairs.
KY 276/Rocky Ridge Rd. closed in Trigg Co. for sinkhole repair
From left: Ricky Henry and Keenan Parson were arrested on gun and drug charges after a traffic...
2 arrested on gun, drug charges in Carbondale, Ill.
Southern Illinois University is inviting folks to Saluki Stadium on Sunday, May 15 to watch the...
SIUC to host family-friendly activities for total lunar eclipse
The Du Quoin State Fair announced its Grandstand lineup.
Du Quoin State Fair announces Grandstand lineup