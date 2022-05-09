Teen seriously injured in dirt bike crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan teenager was seriously injured in crash involving a dirt bike Sunday night, May 8.

The crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on County Road U-5, north of Current View.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda CRF when the dirt bike slid on some gravel. This caused the teen to be thrown from the bike.

MSHP said the teen was seriously hurt in the crash and he was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.