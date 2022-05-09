Heartland Votes
Teen seriously injured in dirt bike crash

A Doniphan teenager was seriously injured in crash involving a dirt bike Sunday night.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan teenager was seriously injured in crash involving a dirt bike Sunday night, May 8.

The crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on County Road U-5, north of Current View.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda CRF when the dirt bike slid on some gravel. This caused the teen to be thrown from the bike.

MSHP said the teen was seriously hurt in the crash and he was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

