St. Louis hotel, casino transitions to new brand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A hotel and casino officially transitioned into a new brand and name with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to a release from Caesars Entertainment, more than 100 Horseshoe St. Louis team members, city officials, Caesars Entertainment executives and the public gathered on Tuesday, May 3 to celebrate.

Formerly Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel, it will now be Horseshoe St. Louis.

Caesars Entertainment Regional President Bill Reeg, Horseshoe St. Louis SVP & General Manager Brian Marsh and CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. Jason Hall gave remarks on Tuesday. The group then walked over to the newly constructed Horseshoe St. Louis entrance sign where the ribbon cutting took place.

“We’re thrilled to officially become Horseshoe St. Louis,” said Brian Marsh, SVP & general manager of Horseshoe St. Louis. “We’ve received nothing but positive feedback for the brand and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our guests to the legendary Horseshoe.”

According to the release, the transformation into Horseshoe St. Louis includes a renovated exterior and a new look for the casino floor, including updated carpeting and lighting and new slot machines.

