Heartland Votes
Advertisement

St. Louis hotel, casino transitions to new brand

More than 100 people gathered for a ribbon cutting on Tuesday as Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel...
More than 100 people gathered for a ribbon cutting on Tuesday as Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel transitions to Horseshoe St. Louis.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A hotel and casino officially transitioned into a new brand and name with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to a release from Caesars Entertainment, more than 100 Horseshoe St. Louis team members, city officials, Caesars Entertainment executives and the public gathered on Tuesday, May 3 to celebrate.

Formerly Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel, it will now be Horseshoe St. Louis.

Caesars Entertainment Regional President Bill Reeg, Horseshoe St. Louis SVP & General Manager Brian Marsh and CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. Jason Hall gave remarks on Tuesday. The group then walked over to the newly constructed Horseshoe St. Louis entrance sign where the ribbon cutting took place.

“We’re thrilled to officially become Horseshoe St. Louis,” said Brian Marsh, SVP & general manager of Horseshoe St. Louis. “We’ve received nothing but positive feedback for the brand and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our guests to the legendary Horseshoe.”

According to the release, the transformation into Horseshoe St. Louis includes a renovated exterior and a new look for the casino floor, including updated carpeting and lighting and new slot machines.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, moving scams have increased during the pandemic.
BBB: Be aware of moving scams
Local jewelry store owners say certain metals are costing more too.
Locals feel impact of high prices on Mother’s Day gifts
Grizzly Jig Company is open six days a week in Caruthersville, and has become a must stop...
Caruthersville family business reels in customers from across the nation
Several Missouri agencies will be at the Sikeston Job Center as part of a hiring event.
Sikeston Job Center to host hiring event for Missouri agencies