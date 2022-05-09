SIUC to host family-friendly activities for total lunar eclipse

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland university is planning some family-friendly activities for this weekend’s total lunar eclipse.

Southern Illinois University is inviting folks to Saluki Stadium on Sunday, May 15 to watch the out-of-this-world event.

Organizers say they’ll have movies, science projects and telescopes.

Activities Kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and will run until midnight.

The lunar eclipse starts about 9:30 and will reach totality at 10:30 p.m.

According to a release from SIUC, total lunar eclipses happen about once every 2.5 years.

Caused by the alignment of the sun, Earth and moon, the event occurs when the moon is full and illuminated by the sun. As the evening goes on, the Earth’s shadow is cast across the moon, causing it to go from a full to crescent before finally turning a shade of red-orange at totality.

According to organizers, the event is the first in a series spanning the next couple years, culminating in the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse in southern Illinois.

Bob Baer, specialist in the department and co-chair of the regional 2024 Eclipse Steering Committee, said SIU is starting the planning process for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

