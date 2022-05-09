Sikeston DPS to add 2 fire trucks, fire station

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking to add two fire trucks and replace its main fire station.

One of those trucks is a 2002 95-foot ladder truck, while the other is an engine truck to be built.

The ladder truck was recently approved in a city council meeting late last week.

It will cost $185,000 and will replace another ladder truck that was recently damaged.

“Some issues we had with this last truck was our structures in town are getting taller,” Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley said. “So to get to the top of the structures, we have to place the apparatus into zones that aren’t safe for the personnel and the apparatus. So with the new truck, we’re going to have more reach so we’ll be able to place that truck outside that collapse zone, or fire zone, and safely work.”

Wheetley said this newer ladder truck will also help with safety as well.

“A lot safer. And that’s our number one concern when it comes to our people is safety,” Wheetley said. “Can’t put a price on safety. So, to keep them in a lot safer area makes me feel better and should make everybody overall feel a little bit safer.”

There was an incident with the previous ladder truck that resulted in damage to the apparatus. Wheetley said they did receive a settlement with the insurance, which helped pay for a portion of this newer truck.

“City manager and council were kind enough to add some additional funds and after hours of trying to seek the best fit for us, we found this 2002 that’s a very low mileage apparatus,” Wheetley said.

The two fire trucks should in turn help the ISO rating for the station as well.

“So, the next time we are rated for ISO rating, that will help bring in more points,” Wheetley said. “Our goal was always to achieve the next best score which would be a 3 for us. We are currently at a 4.”

For the fire station, the city has already purchased land to build the new station. This will replace the main fire station that was built in the 1940s.

The ladder truck should be in service in about a month while the other fire truck and fire station are in the planning stages at this time.

