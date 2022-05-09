Heartland Votes
Remains of 19 people found on land intended for Ford battery plant

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains were found in 19 unmarked burial places at the planned Ford Battery Plant site in Hardin County, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokeswoman confirmed to WAVE.

Katie Newton, the public relations specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public Affairs Office, said “nineteen unmarked burials were identified as a result of the additional archaeological field work completed in March 2022.”

Newton said a previous burial relocation took place in 2003 in what would ultimately be the Blue Oval SK Battery Park; however, the Corps played no part in that move.

The Corps is currently working with the Kentucky Heritage Council and the Kentucky State Historic Preservation Office, as well as assumed family members, to determine where to relocate the unmarked cemetery. Newton said the cemetery must be moved in compliance with Kentucky law.

The Corps’ DA Permit decision on the Ford battery factory is not likely to be delayed by the cemetery relocation.

This story will be updated.

