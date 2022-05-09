Heartland Votes
Record highs possible this week!

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Get ready to crank up the AC...summer-time heat returns. Today will be warmer than what we saw over the weekend, but the real heat starts to sneak in through the middle of the week. Partly cloudy and breezy conditions expected for the rest of today, with lows tonight only dropping into the 60s. Highs Tuesday will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Highs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday could break or tie record highs. It will also start to feel more humid. Feels like numbers on Wednesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances remain very low and start to increase again as we move towards the weeekend.

