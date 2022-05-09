Heartland Votes
Public asked for in finding missing woman

Pamela Lynn Vancauwelaert was last seen at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 near the Rend Lake...
Pamela Lynn Vancauwelaert was last seen at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 near the Rend Lake Visitor's Center.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 57-year-old Benton, Illinois woman.

Pamela Lynn Vancauwelaert was last seen at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 near the Rend Lake Visitor’s Center.

The sheriff’s office said Vancauwelaert was wearing a black winter coat with a fur trimmed hood, dark pants and carrying a black purse with white fringe when she went missing.

Vancauwelaert is 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Vancauwelaert is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.

