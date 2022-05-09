New Somali wild ass born at the zoo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meet Astrid, the newborn Somali wild ass.

Astrid was born on April 8. She is the first new foal at the St. Louis Zoo in three years, and her birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for this species.

The Somali wild ass is critically endangered. They are one of the three types of African wild ass and the smallest of the wild equids.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.