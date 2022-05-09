Heartland Votes
New Somali wild ass born at the zoo

Astrid is the new Samali Wild ass born at the St. Louis Zoo
Astrid is the new Samali Wild ass born at the St. Louis Zoo(St. Louis Zoo)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meet Astrid, the newborn Somali wild ass.

Astrid was born on April 8. She is the first new foal at the St. Louis Zoo in three years, and her birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for this species.

The Somali wild ass is critically endangered. They are one of the three types of African wild ass and the smallest of the wild equids.

