Near record warmth the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday evening Heartland. It was a warm and breezy day across the area with every one seeing temperatures in the 80s. For this evening the winds will relax a bit after sunset but it will still be very warm for this time of the year. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.

Over the next few days it will be very warm and for the most part dry. Record highs the next few days for most areas are in the upper 80s so a few records will fall. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will reach the middle to upper 90s. We will be watching a thunderstorm complex early Wednesday morning. There is a chance this complex could move into our northern counties but at this time most of our guidance dies this system off before reaching the Heartland.

