Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau expected to fall below flood stage by Friday

On Friday, May 6, the city said it opened both pump stations and closed the floodgate on Themis...
On Friday, May 6, the city said it opened both pump stations and closed the floodgate on Themis Street.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Forecasters are backing off their prediction for the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.

The National Weather Service did have the river hitting 38 feet this week.

Forecasters now say the river is cresting at 35 feet.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, both pump stations are open and in operation.

The pedestrian gate at Themis Street is closed, but the Broadway gate is open.

The river climbed more than 5 feet last week following recent rainfall.

The water is expected to fall below flood stage by Friday, May 13.

