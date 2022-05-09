Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau expected to fall below flood stage by Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Forecasters are backing off their prediction for the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.

The National Weather Service did have the river hitting 38 feet this week.

Forecasters now say the river is cresting at 35 feet.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, both pump stations are open and in operation.

The pedestrian gate at Themis Street is closed, but the Broadway gate is open.

The river climbed more than 5 feet last week following recent rainfall.

The water is expected to fall below flood stage by Friday, May 13.

The river is at 35'. It peaked at 35.1' ft earlier. Both pump stations are open and in operation. The pedestrian gate at Themis is closed. The Broadway gate is open. Based on the current forecast, the river will fall below flood stage on Friday, May 13. — Cape Girardeau City (@cityofcape) May 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.