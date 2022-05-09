Heartland Votes
Lilbourn man flown to hospital after ATV crash

A Lilbourn man was seriously injured in a crash in New Madrid County.
A Lilbourn man was seriously injured in a crash in New Madrid County.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Lilbourn man was seriously injured in a crash in New Madrid County.

First responders were called to County Road 510, just west of U.S. 61, at 1:40 p.m. to a report of a crash involving an ATV.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James E. Fields lost control of the a 2013 Honda 500 while crossing some railroad tracks.

MSHP said the ATV became airborne and Fields was thrown from the vehicle.

Fields was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.

