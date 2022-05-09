KY 3520/Old U.S. 60 blocked at KY 724/Steele Road intersection due to gas leak

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The KY 3520/Old U.S. 60 is blocked at the intersection with KY 724/Steele Road in the western part of the county due to a natural gas leak.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Paducah/McCracken County 911 reported the leak.

This is along KY 3520/Old U.S. 60 at mile point 3.9 near Barkley Regional Airport and the National Weather Service Office.

They say KY 3520 is also Hinkleville Road at this site.

According to KYTC, at ATMOS Energy crew started repairs.

The estimate duration is around 6 p.m.

A detour is available via U.S. 60 between KY 996/Metropolis Lake Road and KY 305/Fisher Road.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.