KY 276/Rocky Ridge Rd. closed in Trigg Co. for sinkhole repair

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road was closed for sinkhole repairs.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it’s closed around the 11.5 mile marker between the I-24 overpass and East Adams Mills Road.

They said crews plan to dig out the sinkhole, find an appropriate spot to build a concrete barrier in the bottom, then backfill with rock.

Due to the time required for the concrete to cure, the repair is expected to take about 3-4 days to complete.

The road is expected to remain closed until sometime Thursday afternoon.

KYTC said there will be no marked detour. However, passenger vehicles may self-detour via U.S. 68 , KY 1507/Barefield Road and KY 958/Montgomery Church Road. Commercial trucks should find a detour appropriate to their load weight.

