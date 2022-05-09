Ky. Transportation Cabinet: Drivers should pull up to stop bars at intersections to activate traffic lights

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Trasportation Cabinet is reminding drivers to pull all way to the “stop bar” at intersections when the light is red.

The goal is to activate the sensors that trigger the control box and changes the light to green.

If motorists do not pull onto the stop bar or go past the stop bar, this will not activate the sensor.

Pulling past the stop bar increases risk of collision with another vehicle, especially long vehicles like tractor-trailers.

Traffic lights also have a timer built into them for times when the sensors are not working.

