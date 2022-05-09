Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky State Police seek inmate who escaped from work program in Hopkins County

Kentucky State Police are seking 35-year-old Michael Brian Harris after he left Calhoun Farms...
Kentucky State Police are seking 35-year-old Michael Brian Harris after he left Calhoun Farms on Nebo Road driving a stolen truck with no registration.(Kentucky State Police)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - An inmate escaped a work program in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police are seking 35-year-old Michael Brian Harris after he left Calhoun Farms on Nebo Road driving a stolen truck with no registration.

The truck is a 1997 Black Ford Ranger with body damage.

Harris is a bald white male with brown eyes and a brown beard.

His approximate height is 5′9″ and he weighs roughly 180 pounds.

It’s not known what direction Harris is traveling.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau moving scams have increased during the pandemic.
Better Business Bureau warns people of moving scams
Breakfast Show Too headlines 5/8
Breakfast Show Too headlines 5/8
Crews responded to a fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department investigates South Benton St. fire
Crews responded to a fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau.
Benton Street Fire