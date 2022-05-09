Kentucky State Police seek inmate who escaped from work program in Hopkins County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - An inmate escaped a work program in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police are seking 35-year-old Michael Brian Harris after he left Calhoun Farms on Nebo Road driving a stolen truck with no registration.

The truck is a 1997 Black Ford Ranger with body damage.

Harris is a bald white male with brown eyes and a brown beard.

His approximate height is 5′9″ and he weighs roughly 180 pounds.

It’s not known what direction Harris is traveling.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

