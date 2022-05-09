Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hot Wheels launches new toy to inspire kids to push past perceived limitations

The toy was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and...
The toy was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and paralympic athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.(Hot Wheels via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hot Wheels is launching its first-ever remote-controlled wheelchair toy.

It was created in collaboration with five-time wheelchair motocross world champion and paralympic athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.

He’s known for performing elaborate tricks and backflips in his wheelchair.

In fact, the toy was crafted to mimic Fotheringham’s custom-built wheelchair and features a built-in action figure made to look like him, a remote control, and a ramp so users can perform his tricks.

Hot Wheels hopes the toy will inspire kids to push past perceived limitations.

The toy is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
This combination of three separate photos shows, from left, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey,...
‘A Strange Loop’ earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations
Vandals defaced landmarks at Penn State over graduation weekend.
Vandals deface Penn State landmarks over graduation weekend