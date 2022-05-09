Heating Up Today!

Heartland Votes
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.(Source: cNews/Murray Hammond)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Overcast sky conditions across the Heartland Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s for most areas. Clouds will gradually decrease the further into today. Southerly winds will increase as a warm front will fully lift over the Heartland by the afternoon. Gusts can range between 20-25mph. High temperatures today will be above average in the low 80s north to mid 80s south.

Southerly flow will bring warmer temperatures and higher dewpoints making it feel hot and humid in the days to come! Unseasonably warm temperatures will begin to reach the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday highs will reach the low 90s. Added moisture will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. The summer-time experience will come to an end by next week as near average temperatures return in the forecast.

There could be a few isolated elevated showers or storms near the end of the week, but chances are low. A cold front will arrive by the weekend and could bring scattered precipitation chances.

-Lisa

