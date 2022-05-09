Heartland Votes
First Alert: Summer-like temps arrive

A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Heartland is going to feel more like summer this week.

Afternoon highs today will be above average in the low 80s north to mid 80s south.

Clouds will gradually decrease and southerly winds will increase this afternoon. Gusts can range between 20-25 mph.

In addition to it feeling warmer this week, humidity will be higher too.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, but humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Summer-time temps look to stick around by next week as near average temps return.

Chances are low, but there could be a few isolated elevated showers or storms by the end of the week.

A cold front will arrive by the weekend, which could bring scattered rain chances.

