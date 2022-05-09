Heartland Votes
Drug trafficking investigation at hospital parking lot leads to arrest of Central City woman

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Jessica Slack, 45 of Central City, at...
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Jessica Slack, 45 of Central City, at a Paducah hospital parking lot on a drug trafficking charge.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Central City, Kentucky woman was arrested Saturday night, May 7 after detectives searched her vehicle and hotel room.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip from the Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy that a woman was allegedly selling methamphetamine.

The tip led deputies to the parking lot of a hospital on the 2500 block of Kentucky Ave in Paducah.

Shortly after 9 p.m., detectives made contact with a 45-year-old woman they had been observing in the hospital parking lot.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says detective searched a vehicle belonging to Jessica Slack and found approximately 10 grams of crystal meth, a digital scale and a little more than $1,600 believed to be the proceeds from selling illegal drugs.

Detective also searched Slack’s hotel room and said they found more meth and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Slack was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

She is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (>or= 2 grams methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).

