Dozens of soccer teams compete in tournament held in Perryville

It was all about soccer in Perryville, Missouri over the weekend.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Dozens of teams invaded the city to compete in the Bank of Missouri Spring Classic Soccer Tournament.

Approximately 93 soccer teams and thousands of their supporters packed the soccer complex.

Organizers say they were pleased with the turnout, not only for the competition, but for Perryville.

“It coincides with Mayfest, so we have people coming in town for that but restaurants are full, the gas stations are full, the stores, hotels, I mean we have people everywhere. It’s a busy weekend,” said referee and coordinator Jeff Layton.

The event featured not only teams from the Heartland, but surrounding areas as well.

