Deadly house fire under investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly house fire in rural Jackson County is under investigation.

First responders were called to a house fire in rural Rockwood just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two people died in the fire.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. Authorities are working to notify family.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene.

Members of the Campbell Hill Fire Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Ava Fire Department, Steeleville Fire Department, Sparta Fire Department, Chester Fire Department, Percy Fire Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the fire.

