About 16 tons of illegally dumped trash removed from national forest land in southeast Mo.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - About 16 tons of illegal trash was removed from national forest land in southeast Missouri.

According to a release from the Mark Twain National Forest, six people and heavy equipment from Godi’ Excavating, LLC removed the dumped trash from the Poplar Bluff and Eleven Point Ranger Districts of Mark Twain National Forest.

They said in just a week in early March, the crew filled up three-and-a-half 30-yard dumpsters full of debris. This was estimated to be about 16 tons of trash.

They also found, removed and properly disposed of nearly 200 tires from the forest.

After the trash was removed, each area looked like national forest land again, according to the forest service. (Mark Twain National Forest)

According to the forest service, the trash was removed from dump sites and along several forest roads within 100 feet on both sides.

They used dump trucks, a small excavator and roll-off portable dumpsters.

Poplar Bluff District Ranger Cheri Dorshak added,

“I want to give a big ‘thank you’ to Godi Excavating for a job well done,” Cheri Dorshak, Poplar Bluff District ranger, said.

She added that she appreciates everyone that disposes of trash properly and keeps the forest clean.

If you see illegal dump sites on national forest land, or see people dumping trash, they ask that you notify the Forest Service district office.

Another way that locals can help fight illegal trash dumping, according to the forest service, is to occasionally drive the roads where people have dumped trash in the past.

They said having more of a presence and more eyes on the forest can help keep people from doing things they know they shouldn’t be doing.

