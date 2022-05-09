Heartland Votes
5 injured, including children, in 2-vehicle crash

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Butler County on Mother’s Day.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Butler County on Mother’s Day.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Butler County on Mother’s Day, May 8.

The crash involving an pickup truck and an SUV happened just before 1 p.m. on U.S. 60 west, just six miles east of Ellsinore.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche failed to yield and pulled into the path of a Jeep Renegade.

The driver of the SUV, Aaron K. Shemonia, and two of his passengers, Catherine A. Sertl and a 5-year-old boy were transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital with minor injuries.

Shemonia’s two other passengers were also hurt in the crash.

A 7-year-old girls was seriously injured and she was flown to a St. Louis hospital and a 9-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the pickup did not report any injuries at the time.

MSHP said everyone involved in the was wearing seat belts.

The SUV was reportedly totaled and the truck has extensive damages.

