2 arrested on gun, drug charges in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop.

Ricky T. Henry, Jr., 25, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of stolen firearm and possession of cannabis 30-500 grams.

Keenan A. Parson, 27, of Marion, Ill., was arrested on a Jackson County traffic warrant. He was also charged with possession of cannabis 30-500 grams and violation of bail bond.

According to Carbondale police, they pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation on Saturday, May 7 around 2:02 a.m. on West Freeman Street near the intersection with South Poplar Street.

They say they found a gun reported stolen out of Tennessee and an illegal amount of cannabis inside the vehicle.

Henry and Parson were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

