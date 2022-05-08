Racers compete for International Soap Box Derby Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of racers took to the street on Saturday in the annual Cape Soap Box Derby Race in Cape Girardeau sponsored by the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau.

Competitors raced in two divisions, stock and superstock, and went head-to-head as they raced down North Sprigg Street.

We talked with several participants who say it’s a nice event and enjoys spending time preparing for it and making new friends.

“Your adrenaline gets pumping and just going fast down the hill,” Jacob Koenig said.

“It’s just really all happening at once and it’s hard to focus on what you’re doing and not what the other person is doing but it’s really fun,” Jasper Burress Johnson said.

Winners qualify to race at the International Soap Box Derby Championships in Akron, OH in July.

