Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Racers compete for International Soap Box Derby Championship

Two racers face off as they race down Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
Two racers face off as they race down Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of racers took to the street on Saturday in the annual Cape Soap Box Derby Race in Cape Girardeau sponsored by the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau.

Competitors raced in two divisions, stock and superstock, and went head-to-head as they raced down North Sprigg Street.

We talked with several participants who say it’s a nice event and enjoys spending time preparing for it and making new friends.

“Your adrenaline gets pumping and just going fast down the hill,” Jacob Koenig said.

“It’s just really all happening at once and it’s hard to focus on what you’re doing and not what the other person is doing but it’s really fun,” Jasper Burress Johnson said.

Winners qualify to race at the International Soap Box Derby Championships in Akron, OH in July.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Dr. Jim Dufek retires after 39 years in the Southeast Missouri State University's Mass Media...
TV & Film professor retires from Southeast Missouri State University after nearly 40 years
Southern 7 Health Department announced it will be offering a mobile kidney service.
Southern 7 Health Department kicks off kidney mobile service
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/7
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/7
Higher temperatures and large amounts of rain are attracting mosquitos to the Heartland.
Mosquitos to return to the Heartland soon