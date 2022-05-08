First Alert: Very nice Mother’s Day

(KFVS) - Mother’s Day will be very nice as we transition from wet to dry this weekend.

A few clouds will move through today but overall it should stay sunny for the most part.

Brian Alworth says afternoon highs will be about 75 to 80, with a light southeast wind.

Tonight will bring a few more clouds, and lows will be about 10 degrees warmer.

The upcoming work week will become increasingly summer-like with warming temps and increasing humidity levels.

A big jet stream high will park over the middle of the country this week, bringing a rare period of dry, warm weather.

Warm air aloft will keep rain chances very low, allowing fields to finally dry out and major rivers to begin to recede.

In our area, the warmest days will be Tuesday through Thursday.

At this point it looks like our official highs will be right around 90 or so, warm enough to threaten daily records.

Dew points will be creeping to near 70 as well, giving us our first ‘heat index’ issues of the season.

By the end of the week, an upper low over the southeastern U.S. will actually retrograde westward into our area, bringing down temps a bit and giving us our next chance of showers about Saturday night or Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.