First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Get ready for a taste of summer!
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A developing dome of high pressure aloft will give us a taste of summer this week.  This means a week of mainly clear,  very warm and increasingly humid conditions…starting Monday and peaking out Tuesday thru Thursday.   In the short term,  tonight will be less cool with a light southeast breeze and lows around 60 or so.  On Monday southerly winds will pick up and begin to blow in warmer and more humid air;  afternoon highs look to be in the mid 80s.  The mid-week period of Tuesday,  Wednesday and Thursday will give us lows in the upper 60s,  highs near 90 or above,  and dew points creeping up to near 70  resulting in ‘heat index’ numbers in the 95 to 100 range.

This week’s ‘heat dome’ pattern is not expected to last, however.  By next weekend a weak upper low will be approaching from the east, with an upper trough moving in from the west.  The combination will bring moderating temperatures and our next chance of showers/storms.  The timing is still uncertain right now,  but most model solutions are showing a chance of showers or thunderstorms by late Saturday into Sunday of next weekend,  followed by cooler weather the following week.

