TV & Film professor retires from Southeast Missouri State University after nearly 40 years

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former students and staff came to Cape Girardeau to celebrate a professor at Southeast Missouri State University at his retirement party on Saturday.

Dr. Jim Dufek, Professor of TV & Film Operations Manager at the Mass Media Department gathered with many that came by to wish him good luck after 39 years with the department.

Dr. Dufek says he will miss all the students and considered this office his second home.

“I am going to miss it. I am going to miss the energy the students bring,” Dufek said. “I’m going to miss the energy of what the university provides for the community. There’s a lot of things of what this university provides to the community of what I’ve been involved in. But I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be involved in doing freelance stuff and I’m going to be able to do stuff for the university as a volunteer.”

He reminisces how the department has changed after nearly four decades.

“It feels good, I think with the program, it has grown quite a bit from where we first started from the meetings that we had to what we have now,” Dufek said. “Going back to the old traditional tape formats to the digital formats really creates an opportunity for students to be better storytellers.”

Dr. Dufek was also surprised after they announced the Dr. Jim Dufek Visual Storytelling Endowed Scholarship. This scholarship will go towards helping out deserving students who are visual storytellers.

