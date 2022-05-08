Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Fire Department investigates Benton St. fire

Crews responded to a fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau.
Crews responded to a fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to Benton Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday evening.

When crews first arrived, the fire was heavily involved on front side of house.

At that point, mainly the porch was on fire, then it spread into the attic and front room.

The building was not occupied, and no one was hurt.

The fire was contained in first 15 minutes.

Utilities were also disconnected in the home.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, the fire department was waiting to hear from property owners.

The situation is currently under investigation.

Crews responded to a fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau.
