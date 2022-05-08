Better Business Bureau warns people of moving scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Moving into new homes can be exciting but also a hassle and even dangerous.

According to the Better Business Bureau moving scams have increased during the pandemic.

“This is like a big thing that started happening over the last couple of years. So, there’s like a 30% increase of movies scams,” Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau said.

She said there is no way of knowing how often scams like these happen, but she shared people are losing more money out of their pockets because of it.

“The monetary loss has increased 216% Since 2020, so people are losing a lot more money with these scams and stuff. So, it’s definitely it’s a big deal,” Quick said.

She calls the steps of preventing these scams simple.

“Whenever you’re looking at a company’s website is if there’s no address or information about the mover’s registration insurance address. It’s a sign that they may not possess the proper policies to protect the consumers belongings,” Quick said.

Additionally, Quick said if a third-party company offers a price over the phone before conducting an onsite inspection, it could be a scam.

“Also be wary of unusual requests. So, this is a red flag. If a member asked for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may be an indication of a fraudulent business. And what are good alternatives,” Quick said.

Quick warns people to research before deciding on any moving company.

“Look at the reviews and the complaints of the company that you’re renting the trucks from to see if anybody’s had any issues with those as well,” Quick said.

If you have been a victim of a moving scam, Quick recommends you report the incident to your local police.

For more tips you can visit BBB.org.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.