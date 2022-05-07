Locals feel impact of high prices on Mother’s Day gifts

Southeast Mo. (KFVS) - Americans are expected to spend a record amount for Mother’s Day this year.

If you’ve done any shopping for the moms in your life, you may have noticed things are more expensive.

Mother’s Day is a busy time for florists, especially at the Chaffee Flower Shop.

Owner, Billie Jo Sadler said customers can expect to pay a little more this year for that gift for mom.

“Flowers have skyrocketed. Wholesale price on a specific stem might have been around a dollar a stem. Now we’re seeing its around a dollar 80 or a dollar 90,″ Sadler said.

Because of that, Sadler’s raising prices, but she says it’s not a drastic increase.

“We’re in southeast Missouri, our consumers here probably don’t have the budget that they do in New York City so I feel like we just have to work with our customer’s budgets and what we have available and make them happy,” she said.

It’s not just flower costs rising. Workers at local jewelry stores and restaurants say they’re seeing higher costs too.

“It is very scary for small business owners,” Sadler said.

Even though certain jewelry, food, and flowers are costing more this year, a couple folks tell me it’s not changing how they spend their money on Mother’s Day.

“That’s my mom, she’s done everything for us and I feel like in return she deserves the very best from us,” Esmie Gonzales said.

“I think a meal on Mother’s Day is just kind of part of the tradition so I think as a consumer you just kind of suck it up and get out there and have fun with your family,” Ron McAdams said.

“We just have to be prepared to make the most of it and work harder,” Sadler said.

The National Retail Federation says Mother’s Day spending is expected to total 31.7 billion dollars, that’s up 3.6 billion from last year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.