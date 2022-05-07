First Alert: Warm, dry weekend

(KFVS) - We’ll still have some clouds and a cool breeze this morning, but winds should decrease as the day progresses.

Brian Alworth says highs today will still be cooler than average with highs near 70.

Tonight will actually be rather cool with clear skies and light winds. Sunday will be a bit sunnier and a few degrees warmer as an upper ridge pattern begins to build.

A large upper ridge will develop over the Mississippi Valley this week, leading to dry and very warm conditions.

The hottest days will be from Tuesday to Thursday, with expected highs near or above 90 degrees.

Dew points climbing into the 60s will make for the first ‘heat index’ mentions as well. Overall, a taste early summer.

By late in the week an upper trough sneaks in from the east, which should moderate temps.

At this point not seeing much chance of rain until next weekend, if then.

