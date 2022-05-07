First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Finally a chance to dry out as yesterday’s upper low spins off to the east. We still have a lot of low clouds and a cool breeze blowing this morning….but as the low moves away the clouds should clear west to east and the winds will be begin to decrease. Highs today will still be cooler than average with highs near 70….and tonight will actually be rather cool with clear skies and light winds. Sunday will be a bit sunnier and a few degrees warmer as an upper ridge pattern begins to build.

Lots of social media posts about our upcoming hot pattern, though some of them jumped the gun just a bit. None the less, a large upper ridge will develop over the Mississippi Valley this week, leading to dry and very warm conditions. The hottest days will be about Tuesday thru Thursday, with expected official highs near or even above 90°. Dew points climbing into the 60s will make for the first ‘heat index’ mentions as well. Overall, a taste early summer. By late in the week an upper trough sneaks in from the east, which should moderate temps. At this point not seeing much chance of rain until next weekend, if then.

