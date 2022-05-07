First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Clouds continue to spin off to the east this evening as our recent upper lows brings wet, chilly weather to the mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile our area will continue to dry out and warm up….with a real taste of early summer on the horizon. Tonight will be rather cool one more time with mainly clear skies and calm winds: lows will likely drop below 50 over much of the area but this could be the last time this happens for the foreseeable future. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and pleasant, with highs of about 75 to 80 and comfortable humidity levels. After tomorrow temps will surge above average.

The week ahead will see a large upper ridge develop over the middle of the country. This will result in dry, hot and increasingly humid conditions. In particular, the period of Tuesday thru Thursday looks to feature warm nights and near-record highs near 90 during the afternoons. Dew points will creep close to 70 as well, making for higher heat index numbers. By late in the week temps should start to moderate, and there may be a chance of a shower or thunderstorm back by sometime next weekend.

