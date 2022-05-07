Amanda McNulty named head football coach for Jackson Warriors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson football fans have witnessed a lot of success in recent years. A big reason for that has been the strength of their youth football programs. One of those teams is taking on historic new leadership.

Amanda McNulty has been named the head coach for the Jackson Warriors’ 3rd and 4th grade team. She becomes the first female tackle football head coach at any level in Jackson history as well as the surrounding area.

“To me it was just there was a need for a coach,” said McNulty. “I feel strongly that I can coach these boys...to keep them moving up, but also learning and knowing that they’re loved and cared for at the same time. And I say boys, but if any girls want to play for us to, come on over because I’ll definitely take that too.”

McNulty found a love for the game at an early age. Growing up in a family of diehard Bears fans, watching football on Sundays during the fall was tradition.

“I’ve always loved it,” McNulty said. “I played tackle football as a child growing up. That grew into flag football all the way through adulthood until I had my kids.”

Her passion for the sport caught the attention of another Jackson Warriors coach and Commissioner of the Heartland Youth Football League.

“Last year I coached her son on the team and saw her interactions with the other boys while we had breaks and all that in our practices and during games,” said Louis Eifert. “She stepped up. She took the bull by horns and said, ‘I want to do this,’ and that means a lot.”

“She’s committed, you can tell that she loves the game of football, and she played. It’s just a great, great thing. I’m excited to help her learn, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

McNulty emphasized how important it is to do something you truly care about.

“You can do anything. It doesn’t matter if you’re a male or a female, whether you’re a head coach or just on the sidelines. Everybody’s important. Volunteering and being there at the games really gets you a chance to see what you fit into and what you feel like you love. And if you love it, you really can’t fail at it, so you gotta just go for it.”

For anyone interested in joining, the Warriors have an informational meeting and uniform fitting on May 18th at 6 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center. You can also find more information about the Warriors on their Facebook page.

