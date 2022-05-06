Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Volunteers needed for ‘Sounds of Nature’ project

SIU-C scientist Dr. Brent Pease shares how the public can help with a new community research project called "Sounds of Nature".
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois University Carbondale scientist is calling on the public to help with a project involving nature and technology.

Assistant Professor in the SIUC Forestry program, Dr. Brent Pease, is leading a community research project to collect the sounds on private and public land.

Pease calls the project “Sounds of Nature,” which runs from Monday, May 1 through July 15.

He is hoping volunteers will place sound recorders and retrieve them after five or six days of sampling.

The sound recorders to require volunteers to use their smartphones, but no other equipment is needed.

Pease says the recording devices will help collect biodiversity by monitoring soundscapes.

“Studying the collective biodiversity – by listening – is a promising approach to learn about the health of an ecosystem across time and space,” Pease said. “Because we are monitoring the entire soundscape, we can learn about a number of animals – birds, amphibians and even mammals – across the unique places in Illinois. Places like forests, developed areas, agricultural landscapes and even riparian areas such as river banks and wetlands.”

Anyone can participate in the program. No experience is necessary.

To learn how to volunteer for the Sounds of Nature project, click here or contact Brent Pease at 618-453-7474 or by email.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

The city of Carbondale was awarded $21,000 in federal historic preservation funds, with the...
Carbondale to receive grant for historic preservation projects
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Volunteers needed for "Sounds of Nature" study
Volunteers needed for "Sounds of Nature" study
Southern Illinois University graduation set to return to normal and many friends and family...
SIU graduation to return to normal; Carbondale to feel financial impact