Volunteers needed for ‘Sounds of Nature’ project

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois University Carbondale scientist is calling on the public to help with a project involving nature and technology.

Assistant Professor in the SIUC Forestry program, Dr. Brent Pease, is leading a community research project to collect the sounds on private and public land.

Pease calls the project “Sounds of Nature,” which runs from Monday, May 1 through July 15.

He is hoping volunteers will place sound recorders and retrieve them after five or six days of sampling.

The sound recorders to require volunteers to use their smartphones, but no other equipment is needed.

Pease says the recording devices will help collect biodiversity by monitoring soundscapes.

“Studying the collective biodiversity – by listening – is a promising approach to learn about the health of an ecosystem across time and space,” Pease said. “Because we are monitoring the entire soundscape, we can learn about a number of animals – birds, amphibians and even mammals – across the unique places in Illinois. Places like forests, developed areas, agricultural landscapes and even riparian areas such as river banks and wetlands.”

Anyone can participate in the program. No experience is necessary.

To learn how to volunteer for the Sounds of Nature project, click here or contact Brent Pease at 618-453-7474 or by email.

