Two charged with endangerment after deputies find traces of methamphetamine in children

Troy Brown (left) and Aaliyah Pilcher (right) were charged with wanton endangerment.
Troy Brown (left) and Aaliyah Pilcher (right) were charged with wanton endangerment.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested and charged with wanton endangerment after deputies discovered traces of methamphetamine and marijuana in the bodies of children under their care.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found methamphetamine and marijuana while conducting an arrest warrant at a residence in Mayfield, Ky.

In addition, a release from the sheriff’s office says children that were in the care of the suspects were found to have levels of methamphetamine and marijuana in their bodies after tests were conducted.

Aaliyah Pilcher, 25, and Troy Brown, 21, of Mayfield, were both arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Deputies Tyler Crane, Chandler Sirls and Larry Jones conducted the investigation.

