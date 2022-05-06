Standing water and warm temperatures attract mosquitoes in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With standing water and warm temperatures, you might have noticed a lot more gnats and mosquitoes flying around.

“Pests like that thrive in warm and wet weather,” said Bug Zero Owner Chris Horrell.

Horrell tells me it’s hard to escape gnats and mosquitos this time of year.

“When there’s standing water on the house or gutter down spots or draining away from the house there’s extra water those type of bugs really thrive,” Horrell said.

He offers these tips on eliminating bugs around your home.

“Get that water away from your house make sure your gutters aren’t clogged or if there’s a down spot there’s minimal standing water along the house so if there’s any kind of holes or landscape spots that need some fillings make sure that water drains from your house,” said Horrell.

Stan Polovick with Cape Girardeau Public Works tell me they put larva tablets in standing water and storm drains to prevent mosquitoes eggs from hatching.

“We put those out starting usually late April we’ll start putting them out in certain areas that we know were prone for some standing water some of the storm water base in some of the storm drainpipes that we know are larger pipes that have water,” said Polovick.

Polovick says it’s the most effective way to eliminate mosquitoes.

