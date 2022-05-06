Sheriff’s office: Over 6 pounds of methamphetamine seized in multi-county drug bust in Kentucky, nine people arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine people from four different Kentucky counties have been arrested in a drug investigation that involved large amounts of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a two-day investigation and seized over 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 100 grams of cocaine and fentanyl pills.

They also said four vehicles that were used to facilitate in illegal drug crimes, and approximately $10,000 in suspected drug monies were seized as well.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton City Police Department, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF and the DEA.

Chief Deputy Ryan Norman released the following statement:

“These arrests and seizures could not have happened without the hard work and dedication of Deputies and Detectives. This is a shining example of great coordination between law enforcement agencies with the result of taking drugs off the street and keeping criminals away from our communities.”

