Scattered Rain & Storms Today

Cloudy skies with scattered rain and storms this morning. Mild temperatures start off the day in the 50s to low 60s. Patchy fog can also be present early this morning. Scattered precipitation will continue through the day. Storms are not expected to be severe, but an isolated stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail is possible. Cooler temperatures leave the Heartland in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

Rain chances move out by tonight with clouds gradually clearing by tomorrow. The weekend will gradually warm back in the 70s with added sunshine.

An unseasonably warm second week of May will feel more like summer with high temperatures all week in the upper 80s to low 90s. The week mainly looks dry with a few chances of a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoons.

-Lisa

