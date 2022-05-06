Scattered Rain & Storms Today

Heartland Votes
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cloudy skies with scattered rain and storms this morning. Mild temperatures start off the day in the 50s to low 60s. Patchy fog can also be present early this morning. Scattered precipitation will continue through the day. Storms are not expected to be severe, but an isolated stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail is possible. Cooler temperatures leave the Heartland in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

Rain chances move out by tonight with clouds gradually clearing by tomorrow. The weekend will gradually warm back in the 70s with added sunshine.

An unseasonably warm second week of May will feel more like summer with high temperatures all week in the upper 80s to low 90s.  The week mainly looks dry with a few chances of a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoons.

-Lisa

