Police ask for help identifying vehicle burglary suspect; reward offered

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the person in these surveillance photos wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries in northeast Johnston City.(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLIAMSOM COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries northeast of Johnston City.

The burglaries happened in the Old Frankfort Road area on Wednesday, May 4 between the hours of 1:45 a.m. and 4:45 a.m.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, a male wearing red glasses and a mask was spotted getting into vehicles and taking items out of them.

The sheriff’s office released several surveillance pictures of the suspect. They are hoping someone can identify him and come forward with the information.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the person in this surveillance photo wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries in northeast Johnston City.(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

A reward of up to $1,000 in cash is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the person in this surveillance photo wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries in northeast Johnston City.(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the investigation or who can identify the man in the photos is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

