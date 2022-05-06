Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New Missouri apprenticeship program looks to provide more help to those with disabilities

New Apprenticeship Program looks to aid people with disabilities
New Apprenticeship Program looks to aid people with disabilities(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Mental Health is launching an apprenticeship program for companies looking to train people to become direct support professionals.

Officials at Learning Opportunities Quality Works in Hannibal said direct support professionals are a pair of helping hands for their clients, assisting them with with tasks like working out or cooking until they are able to do them on their own.

Employment consultant Rhian Beldon said they have 40 direct support personnel who can work with anywhere between 300-350 clients.

He said the the apprenticeship program would allow them to give those interested on-the-job and classroom training all while collecting a paycheck.

“It’s to get the people the amount of hours that they need and deserve because you don’t have the staff to fill it or you have staff who are, again, stretched very thin,” Beldon said. “So this will be a great opportunity to hire quality staff who are trained and that can help fill that need and then it lets our organization take on more clients.”

Director of Human Services Kaci Reynolds said when they get their apprenticeship program up and running, it would provide people with 2000 hours of on-the-job training and 169 hours of classroom work.

She said it’s a challenge to recruit people to the profession, as sticking points can be pay and a a lack of knowledge on what the profession entails.

“When people hear of LOQW they may not know what all that entails,” Reynolds said. “They might have preconceived notions that aren’t correct,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said this can help people understand the profession and be a great way to retain workers.

Learning Opportunities officials said they are still working on their curriculum and content for the apprenticeship, they hope to have it ready by the summer. Those interested or wanting to know more can call (573) 735-4282.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

New Sikeston R-6 Schools superintendent named
New Sikeston R-6 Schools superintendent named
Missouri voters will get a chance to decide later this year whether to make the National Guard...
Voters to decide elevated status for Missouri National Guard
Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state.
Missouri senators back $500 tax refund for individuals
Multiple police patrol units could be seen on Broadway Ave., near the Sprigg St. intersection,...
Police break-up fight on Broadway Ave. in Cape Girardeau