Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri senators back $500 tax refund for individuals

Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state.
Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state.

The Senate on Thursday night endorsed a plan to provide a one-time tax credit of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples.

The refunds would go only to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually.

The total cost of the refunds would be capped at $500 million.

The Senate plan needs a final vote to go to the House.

The House previously passed a similar tax credit that contains no income limits and would be capped at a total cost of $1 billion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Missouri voters will get a chance to decide later this year whether to make the National Guard...
Voters to decide elevated status for Missouri National Guard
Gov. Lee signs abortion pill law
Gov. Lee signs bill to ban mail-in abortion pills
Gov. Lee signs abortion pill law
Governor Lee signs bill to ban mail-in abortion pills
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5.
Gov. Beshear announces $6.1M in tornado recovery funding for western Ky.