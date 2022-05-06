Heartland Votes
Missouri senators back $500 tax refund for individuals

Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state....
Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state.

The Senate on Thursday night endorsed a plan to provide a one-time tax credit of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples.

The refunds would go only to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually. The total cost of the refunds would be capped at $500 million.

The Senate plan needs a final vote to go to the House.

The House previously passed a similar tax credit that contains no income limits and would be capped at a total cost of $1 billion.

