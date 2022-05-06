Heartland Votes
Missouri offices, courts to close for Truman Day

In observance of Truman Day, Cape Girardeau County administration offices and State of Missouri...
In observance of Truman Day, Cape Girardeau County administration offices and State of Missouri Courts will be closed Monday, May 9.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In observance of Truman Day, Cape Girardeau County administration offices and State of Missouri Courts will be closed Monday, May 9.

Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, May 10.

Truman Day is a state holiday in Missouri.

The day, celebrated on May 8 or the nearest weekday, is set aside to pay tribute to Harry S. Truman, a former U.S. president and the only president from Missouri.

Truman was the 33rd President of the United States.

He served as president after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt in April 1945 through 1953.

