Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 30K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

The Illinois COVID-19 community level map.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 30,633 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, May 6, including 46 deaths. That’s since the last reporting on April 29.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,169,315 cases, including 33,660 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, IDPH reported 808 people in the state were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 66 patients were in the ICU and 24 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 22,018,536 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, according to IDPH.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 14,163 doses.

Since April 29, 99,144 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 51 percent of the vaccinated population is boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

